Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson reunite for duet at ACM Awards

It was all sequins and kin on Sunday night’s ACM Awards as mama Reba McEntire dazzled alongside her daughter-in-law Kelly Clarkson. The two brought the house down with their duet, “Does He Love You.”

Reuniting at the ACM Awards showed how the star power of both women really made the event special for the crowd, listening to McEntire’s 1993 hit redone with Clarkson’s textured and powerhouse of a voice. The two have not sung together since 2008, since their 2 Worlds 2 Voices tour. Their collaborations back then were described as “vocally excellent”.

The duet-style collaboration at last night’s awards was one of the first in a new ACM Flashbacks series, which takes the music hits from a past specific year and pairs artists who were responsible for the songs with someone for whom the song has a connection or meaning.

The performance saw stunning redhead Reba wear the same dress she wore at the ACM Awards back in 1993, as she and her daughter-in-law sang her 1993 hit Does He Love You. Other duets included Toby Keith singing his hit Should’ve Been a Cowboy with Blake Shelton, and Alan Jackson singing Chattahoochee with Jon Pardi.

Clarkson said before her and Reba’s performance: “I’m thrilled to be a part of this final AMC Flashback moment of the night because I’m not only singing with my friends but one of my musical heroes.

“We first sang this song 16 years ago right here in Las Vegas. I was terrified. I sucked, she was so nice, though, afterwards…she’s [Reba] become more than just a dear friend, she’s family.”

McEntire did more than sing a duet, she also hosted for the evening.

Reba McEntire on Singing With Kelly Clarkson at the ACMs: ‘It’s Going to Be a Blast’ #PeopleNow https://t.co/kK2z0Jppp1 pic.twitter.com/SNuWEnZdzo — People (@people) April 13, 2018

Speaking with People magazine, McEntire said: “Getting back on stage with her is going to be a blast because she sings her butt off and she’s cute as a button. When she opens her mouth to sing, it’s just like, ‘What is she gonna do next?’ She’s got this range, and I’m in awe every time she sings.”

Seeing how their chemistry is so good as performers, here’s hoping with all the TV rebooting going on and the success of Roseanne for ABC that The CW might bring back Reba the TV series cast with both McEntire and Clarkson worked into the mix too.

The 2018 ACM Awards aired live from MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15 on CBS.