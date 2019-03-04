Keith Flint cause of death: The Prodigy frontman ‘took his own life’

Keith Flint, the lead singer of the popular 1990s British electronic group The Prodigy, has died at the age of 49.

An Instagram post apparently written by fellow band member Liam Howlett and shared on the band’s official account reveals that the cause of death was suicide.

Howlett added that he was both shocked and confused, but also angry and heartbroken.

CNN reports that Flint was found unresponsive at his home in Essex, England on Monday morning. A police statement revealed that his family had been notified but that they were not treating the incident as suspicious.

The band also posted an official message on Twitter, sharing the news that Flint had passed away.

It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed.

We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time. pic.twitter.com/nQ3Ictjj7t — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) March 4, 2019

Fans have been flooding social media with tributes after news of Flint’s death and suicide emerged. Many made references to the band’s music and how it influenced their lives.

Just seen the very upsetting news that my old friend Keith Flint has left us. This is awful, and my deepest sympathy goes out to his family, friends and fans all over the world

Not how you want the week to start… Rip Keith #Prodigy

Ridiculous to think that this burning ball of energy & fire has been extinguished.

Ridiculous to think that this burning ball of energy & fire has been extinguished.

Keith Flint & the Prodigy lit a fire under British dance music that will burn long after he's gone but it's very sad to think that we'll now talk about him as a "was" rather than an "is".

Keith Flint and The Prodigy first made waves in the 1990s, including with their biggest hits Firestarter and Breathe. Their last album, No Tourists, was released in November 2018.