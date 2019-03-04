Keith Flint cause of death: The Prodigy frontman ‘took his own life’

by

Leave a Comment
Keith Flint
Keith Flint from The Prodigy has died, with the cause of death revealed to be suicide. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Keith Flint, the lead singer of the popular 1990s British electronic group The Prodigy, has died at the age of 49.

An Instagram post apparently written by fellow band member Liam Howlett and shared on the band’s official account reveals that the cause of death was suicide.

Howlett added that he was both shocked and confused, but also angry and heartbroken.

CNN reports that Flint was found unresponsive at his home in Essex, England on Monday morning. A police statement revealed that his family had been notified but that they were not treating the incident as suspicious.

The band also posted an official message on Twitter, sharing the news that Flint had passed away.

Fans have been flooding social media with tributes after news of Flint’s death and suicide emerged. Many made references to the band’s music and how it influenced their lives.

Keith Flint and The Prodigy first made waves in the 1990s, including with their biggest hits Firestarter and Breathe. Their last album, No Tourists, was released in November 2018.

Leave a Comment