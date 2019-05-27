Kealia Ohai: Who is JJ Watt engaged to?

Houston Texas defensive end J.J. Watt (Justin James Watt) recently popped the question to his girlfriend Kealia Ohai after they had been dating for more than three years.

Kealia said “yes” when Watt got on one knee to pop the question. Watt later took to Instagram and Twitter on Sunday to excitedly proclaim himself the “luckiest man in the world.”

Ohai also took to Instagram and Twitter on Sunday to express her joy that Watt finally popped the question.

“Still can’t believe I get to be with you forever. I love you,” she wrote on Instagram.

Fans, friends, family, and Houston Texans, also took to social media to congratulate the couple.

Pittsburgh Steller linebacker T.J. Watt also congratulated Ohai and Watt.

“Couldn’t be happier for you guys!!” he commented in response to Kealia’s photo.

While most fans already know who J.J. Watts is, many have been making inquiries about his partner Ohai. If you’ve been wondering who Kealia Ohai is, here is everything you need to know.

Who is Kealia Ohai?

Kealia Ohai is a professional soccer player was born in Draper, Utah, on January 31, 1992, which makes her 27 years old. Her parents are Cindy and Ben Ohai.

She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina where she majored in journalism and mass communications.

She is a social media star

Ohai has nearly 260,000 followers on Instagram and more than 45,000 followers on Twitter. She posts both professional and personal photos on her Instagram page.

She has an older sister Megan

She has an older sister Megan who also played soccer at the University of Southern California. Megan is married to former Texans linebacker Brian Cushing.

Ohai played college soccer

Kealia Ohai played soccer at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She was named the Most Valuable Offensive Player at the 2012 NCAA College Cup in which the University of North Carolina won the national title. She scored 40 goals and 26 assists in 86 games for Chapel Hill

JJ Watt’s fiancee is now a professional soccer player

Kealia Ohai plays for the Houston Dash on the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

She plays forward (jersey number 7) for the Dash, and according to her Dash profile, she was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) College Draft.

In 2014, she made 17 appearances for the Houston Dash with 15 starts. She scored 3 goals and made 1 assist. She scored her first professional goal in a 2-1 victory over the Western New York Flash. Two of her three goals were scored in Houston Dash’s 2-1 win over the Boston Breakers.

In 2015, she made 19 appearances for Houston’s Dash and was named the team’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), after scoring 4 goals and making 5 assists in the season.

In 2016, she made 20 appearances for Houston Dash, including 18 starts. She made a club record of 11 goals, scoring 9 in a 7-game stretch. She finished second for the NWSL Golden Boot and was voted the NWSL Player of the Week in Week 17.

She made her debut on the women’s national team in 2016

Kealia Ohai made her senior international debut as a sub in 2016 when the women’s national team played against Switzerland on October 23. She led the U.S. U-20 women’s national team to the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2012 and scored the winning goal in the final game in which the U.S. beat Germany 1-0.