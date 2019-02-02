Katie Ann Martin death: Flav, others pay tribute after Instagram model dies

Tributes are being paid to Katie Ann Martin following her death. Pic credit: @katie.ann.martin/Instagram

Tributes are pouring in after the death of Katie Ann Martin, a model and cannabis consultant who had more than 75,000 followers on Instagram.

One of the first to comment on her passing was cannabis company Flav, a brand who Katie worked with and whose link she displayed in her Instagram bio.

The brand took to their Instagram stories to pay tribute with a string of different posts, as seen below.

One of the tributes to Katie Ann Martin on the Flav Instagram page. Pic credit: @flavrxtracts/Instagram

An emotional message posted in Katie’s memory. Pic credit: @flavrxtracts/Instagram

Katie was described as a “beautiful soul”. Pic credit: @flavrxtracts/Instagram

The final tribute on the Flav Instagram page. Pic credit: @flavrxtracts/Instagram

Katie, from Los Angeles, California, was known in both modeling and cannabis circles. Fans, friends and colleagues took to social media over the weekend to pay tribute to her.

No details have been revealed about her cause of death.