Kate Hudson’s baby daddy Danny Fujikawa: Who is star having a baby with?

Kate Hudson announced that she was having a little baby girl with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, back in April of this year.
While Kate has two children, Ryder Russell Robinson, 14, and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 6 from previous relationships, this little girl is Danny’s first child.
But who is Fujikawa? Even though the two just started dating about a year ago, they have actually known each other for close to 15 years.
In fact, they have been in the same social circle, as Kate’s best friends are actually his step-sisters, Erin and Sara.
“We’ve known each other for 15 years. He’s my best friends’ stepbrother,” Kate revealed during an appearance on The Talk, adding, “We kinda skipped through the part of knowing what the hiccups were. You kinda skip the part of going, ‘Oh, you’re like that?’
“In terms of family, I’ve known his family forever. To have that connection is really powerful,” she continued.
The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder. His step sisters are my best friends @sarafoster @erinfoster and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade! A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date. No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move! And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter. So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible.! ❤️Happy first date anniversary baby. #LoveThisMan 🙏 #WhatAYear
Danny Fujikawa is a musician, a kind of man that Kate has dated before. She has children with The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson and Muse’s Matthew Bellamy, so Danny is clearly the kind of guy she usually goes for.
Fujikawa was the lead singer and guitarist in a folk-rock band called Chief. He played alongside his brother Michael, but according to his LinkedIn profile, the band disbanded in 2012 after playing together for five years.
SURPRISE!!! 🤱 If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing…I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way 💕
Danny’s LinkedIn profile also reveals that he founded Lightwave Records in Los Angeles in 2013 but closed it in 2015. Since then, he’s worked as an assistant editor at Nomad Editing Company until May of this year. From May and onwards, he’s listed as a self-employed editor.
In terms of education, his post-secondary education is listed as New York University with a focus on music. However, he only went there for one year, dropping out in 2005. On LinkedIn, he admits he didn’t attend classes, writing, “bartending at Lit lounge, lots of walking, and not going to school.”
He also featured on Noisemakers on Noisevox with his band Chief in 2009, was a composer on film short Burt & Bart in 2016, and worked as part of the miscellaneous crew on the film Scumbag in 2017.
Mother's and Father's Days are easily my favorite Instagram days so here is my contribution. I had a dream about a week ago in which my dad was healthy and happy and perfectly peaceful and he didn't say a word to me but as we walked side by side just the two of us, there was so much love and an understanding that all was ok. Happy Father's Day everyone!
In terms of his family, he has two-step sisters as mentioned above. But he also has two brothers, Michael and Brady. They all grew up in Los Angeles, although he is half Japanese. On Instagram, he once wrote the caption, “I’m a glass is half Japanese kind of guy,” on a photo.
Kate Hudson and Danny have revealed that they are having a girl, but they have not revealed the name yet.