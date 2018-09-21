Kate Hudson’s baby daddy Danny Fujikawa: Who is star having a baby with?

Kate Hudson announced that she was having a little baby girl with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, back in April of this year.

While Kate has two children, Ryder Russell Robinson, 14, and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 6 from previous relationships, this little girl is Danny’s first child.

But who is Fujikawa? Even though the two just started dating about a year ago, they have actually known each other for close to 15 years.

In fact, they have been in the same social circle, as Kate’s best friends are actually his step-sisters, Erin and Sara.

“We’ve known each other for 15 years. He’s my best friends’ stepbrother,” Kate revealed during an appearance on The Talk, adding, “We kinda skipped through the part of knowing what the hiccups were. You kinda skip the part of going, ‘Oh, you’re like that?’

“In terms of family, I’ve known his family forever. To have that connection is really powerful,” she continued.

Danny Fujikawa is a musician, a kind of man that Kate has dated before. She has children with The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson and Muse’s Matthew Bellamy, so Danny is clearly the kind of guy she usually goes for.

Fujikawa was the lead singer and guitarist in a folk-rock band called Chief. He played alongside his brother Michael, but according to his LinkedIn profile, the band disbanded in 2012 after playing together for five years.

Danny’s LinkedIn profile also reveals that he founded Lightwave Records in Los Angeles in 2013 but closed it in 2015. Since then, he’s worked as an assistant editor at Nomad Editing Company until May of this year. From May and onwards, he’s listed as a self-employed editor.

In terms of education, his post-secondary education is listed as New York University with a focus on music. However, he only went there for one year, dropping out in 2005. On LinkedIn, he admits he didn’t attend classes, writing, “bartending at Lit lounge, lots of walking, and not going to school.”

He also featured on Noisemakers on Noisevox with his band Chief in 2009, was a composer on film short Burt & Bart in 2016, and worked as part of the miscellaneous crew on the film Scumbag in 2017.

In terms of his family, he has two-step sisters as mentioned above. But he also has two brothers, Michael and Brady. They all grew up in Los Angeles, although he is half Japanese. On Instagram, he once wrote the caption, “I’m a glass is half Japanese kind of guy,” on a photo.

Kate Hudson and Danny have revealed that they are having a girl, but they have not revealed the name yet.