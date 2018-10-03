Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa welcome baby girl: Learn her name and the meaning behind it

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa just welcomed their new daughter into the world. For those fans who wondered what is Kate Hudson’s new baby’s name, we have the answer.

Kate and Danny named their daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa. The baby was born on Oct. 2.

What is the meaning behind Kate Hudson’s baby’s name?

So, what is the reason that they named Kate Hudon’s daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa?

According to Hudson’s post where she announced the birth of her daughter, she explained where the name came from.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor,” Hudson wrote.

Hudson also wrote that everyone is doing well and that her family appreciates all the blessings that fans and friends have sent their way.

How many children does Kate Hudson have?

Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa is Kate Hudson’s third child. She joins Bingham Hawn (7), whose father is Matt Bellamy from Muse, and Ryder Russell (14), who is Kate’s son from her marriage to Chris Robinson of the Black Crowes.

Hudson originally revealed she was pregnant with a girl at her gender reveal on Instagram in April. She admitted that was the reason she had been absent from many social media conversations as of late.

Hudson began dating Fujikawa in December 2016. Like her exes, Bellamy and Robinson, Fujikawa is also a musician and was previously part of the Los Angeles folk-rock band Chief.