Kate Beckinsale and Matt Rife: Who is her ex-boyfriend warning Pete Davidson?

When photos surfaced of Kate Beckinsale making out with Pete Davidson recently, her ex-boyfriend Matt Rife was asked if he had any advice for Davidson. His only response was “run,” causing him to make headlines as people are wondering what happened between them.

But who is the ex-boyfriend, who appears to have less than supportive words about his former fling?

Kate Beckinsale making out with Pete Davidson at the basketball is gross but I would like you to ignore that for a moment while I draw your attention to the left of this picture where Antoni is once again, not cooking. pic.twitter.com/bV65K5uBxw — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) March 5, 2019

Matt Rife is an American standup comedian and actor. He started his comedy career at the age of 15 and has already toured with some big names, including Dane Cook, Ralphie May, Finesse Mitchel, Mike Epps, and more. He’s also known as an actor, trying his hand with a few Disney show and was a leading cast member on MTV’s hit show, Wild N Out, during Season 7.

Rife is also known from WTH: Welcome to Howler from 2016, Room 236 from 2015, American Typecast from 2019, and Black Pumpkin, where he played Flash. This movie is in post-production and is expected to be out this year or next year. He has also recently completed a short film called The Debt.

Rife has also filmed a few things where he plays himself, including The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars, Going’ Raw with Timothy DeLaGhetto, Live at the Room, and DNS: Drunk Shopping Network.

Matt Rife dated Kate Beckinsale for a year back in 2017. At the time, she was 43 and he was 21. In his recent comment about her new relationship, he revealed there was no chance of him working things out with her, and even warned Davidson to be careful.

While Rife hasn’t revealed what went wrong in their relationship, he did share that they had lots of ups and downs and that it was complicated.

It has been reported that their relationship ended because Kate prioritized her daughter over Rife. She has an 18-year-old daughter named Lily. She reportedly also had a busy work schedule at the time.

Many speculated that the huge age gap between them was the reason for their breakup, but she and Pete Davidson appear to be going strong even though he is only 25 years old.

In 2016, Rife made headlines for writing and then deleting a series of offensive tweets, where he reportedly used derogatory terms and names.

Even though Matt is warning Davidson about Kate, the internet appears to think that Pete is one lucky man.

Pete Davidson really did that. Anyone who saw any Underworld movies growing up knows what’s up. — Broke Bastard (@lilbrokebastard) March 6, 2019

At present time, Kate Beckinsale hasn’t commented on what Matt Rife had to say about her blossoming relationship with Pete Davidson.