Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber: Pete Davidson’s exes attended the same party this weekend

Kate Beckinsale has been making the most of the awards season attending lots of parties, and Friday night was no exception as she turned up at the JaJa Tequila party in Beverly Hills. She wasn’t the only celebrity formerly associated with Pete Davidson, however, as the Kaia Gerber was also in attendance.

It’s alleged that the pair didn’t get together to commiserate or exchange tales of Pete Davidson related woe preferring to stay within their circle of friends. They both appeared to be having a grand old time, however, dancing and laughing the night away.

The 18-year-old Gerber only split from Davidson a couple of weeks ago after a short but seemingly intense 3-month affair. Gerber’s parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, reportedly intervened in their daughter’s relationship at the end of last year. They allegedly are helping Davidson with unspecified personal problems.

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson’s whirlwind romance

Kate, 46, had a similarly short whirlwind romance with the Saturday Night Live star. The pair were first spotted together this time last year at the Golden Globes, acting very flirty towards each other. “Kate had her hand on his knee, and she kept laughing at all his jokes,” said one source at the time.

Beckinsale immediately encountered criticism over her choice of dating partner, with some suggesting she could do better than the comedian and eyebrows were raised at the 20-year age gap between the pair.

Kate dismissed some pretty sarky comments on Instagram.

In March 2019, a source told E! News that, “Kate’s very into Pete. You wouldn’t necessarily put them together, but it’s working for now. She’s excited about getting to know him and hoping to spend more time with him.”

However, by April, it all appeared to have fizzled into nothingness. Apparently, there were no hard feelings, “they’re still friendly but are not on romantic terms,” a source said at the time.

Kate, who only finalized her divorce from Len Wiseman in November after being together since 2003, has faced various rumors in recent weeks about her romantic links. Earlier this month, she was linked to Davidson’s best friend Machine Gun Kelly when the Underworld actress was spotted leaving this year’s Golden Globes with the rapper.

Rumors swelled around Kate and Jamie Foxx after a photo was posted of the pair standing together at a party in November last year.

We wait anxiously to see who Kate will be linked with in the coming year.