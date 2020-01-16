Kat Von D walking away from KVD Beauty, sells shares to Kendo

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Kat Von D is leaving her cosmetics company behind her as she gets ready to embark on another chapter in her life.

The controversial tattoo artist turned beauty powerhouse has a lot on her plate in recent years. From getting married to having a baby, it’s understandable that Kat Von D may not have the time or drive she previously had to get it all done.

In a new Instagram post, Kat comes clean about her recent busyness, admitting that the time has come to take stock in her life and to scale back all of the things that she’s trying to do.

And when it comes time to make cuts, it’s her beauty brand, Kat Von D Beauty, which has been rebranded as KVD Vegan Beauty, that she will walk away from after choosing to focus on her vegan shoe line and upcoming album instead.

She won’t be shutting the cosmetics company down, though. Instead, Kat told fans on Thursday that she is selling her shares in the company to her business partner Kendo, who has been a part of the KVD company for 11 years.

“With that said, I’ve decided to sell my shares of the brand, turning it over to Kendo, my partners for the past 11 years,” Kat wrote in a lengthy message. “This was not an easy decision, but after careful consideration, I decided I wanted the makeup line to continue to thrive and grow, and I believe Kendo is primed to do just that.”

It’s no secret that Kat Von D has been center stage in quite a bit of drama in recent years, from claims she is racist to an overwhelming response from her fans and critics after revealing she did not plan to vaccinate her (at that time, unborn) son.

With that, Kat Von D is making her exit as she transforms herself again.