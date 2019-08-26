Karlie Redd’s new look/new face has Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans freaking out — See what they are saying and why

It’s no secret that Karlie Redd seems to be ageless. There has been quite a bit of discussion about the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star’s age and now, after apparently having a facelift, many are questioning the reality star for going too far with her latest “new face.”

The comments seem to be coming after an MTO report that Karlie Redd got a new face. They claim that the LHHATL star had some work done including lip fillers, face fillers and possibly even a facelift.

Now it’s no secret anymore that Karlie Redd is nearing 50 years old. On the last season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Pooh Hicks claimed that Karlie is 45 years old, though previous reports actually put her at 50 and possibly beyond.

The reason for all the interest in Karlie’s age is partially due to her hesitation to reveal how long she’s been around but also because she seems to defy age, looking much younger than she actually is.

Commentary on Karlie Redd’s “new face” apparently came after the photo below was shared recently. Karlie was hanging out with Bambi and Lil Scrappy after reportedly having some work done.

Now, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans are commenting on it and they can’t believe what she’s done to herself.

“@KARLIEREDD why did you do your face like that. You were so beautiful without it. Now you gonna be like them other 2 b***hes on the show, barely able to move they mouth,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another wrote, ” When did Karlie Redd turn into Hazel E?”

While some Karlie Redd fans were sharing their surprise about her acting skills in Saints and Sinners, many others were commenting on her inability to move her face after allegedly having cosmetic procedures in hopes of looking younger.

So far, Karlie has not commented on her current appearance or what she may have done to alter it.