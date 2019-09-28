Karate Kid star Ralph Macchio pays tribute following Rob Garrison’s death

Most fans got to know the late Rob Garrison thanks to his role in The Karate Kid. He was the member of Cobra Kai who yelled out “get him a body bag” during Daniel’s big fight.

Rob Garrison died on Friday morning at a hospital in Pennsylvania at the age of 59.

After his death, his Karate Kid co-star Ralph Macchio spoke out about Garrison and paid a lovely tribute to him on Twitter.

“Rob Garrison was a kind gentleman from the 1st day I met him to the last day we spoke,” Macchio wrote. “I am so glad he had the opportunity to show his range & genuine heart w/his performance last season on Cobra Kai. His campfire scene was of my favs of Season 2. RIP my friend. U will b missed.”

Rob Garrison was a kind gentleman from the 1st day I met him to the last day we spoke. I am so glad he had the opportunity to show his range & genuine heart w/his performance last season on Cobra Kai. His campfire scene was of my favs of Season 2. RIP my friend. U will b missed. pic.twitter.com/a0NsqlVuIl — Ralph Macchio (@ralphmacchio) September 28, 2019

The campfire scene he spoke of was ironic considering the fact that Rob Garrison died this week.

On season two of Cobra Kai, the Karate Kid sequel series on YouTube Premium, Garrison reprised his role as Tommy.

The appearance was ironic because, on Cobra Kai, Tommy was in the hospital suffering from cancer. FOr those who have not watched the series, roles have been slightly reversed.

Daniel comes across as somewhat of a jerk on Cobra Kai and the students he taught went over the line more than once. Meanwhile, Karate Kid bully Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is possibly the most relatable character on the series.

In the new episode of Cobra Kai with Tommy (which aired earlier in 2019), Johnny and a couple of fellow Cobra Kai members broke Tommy out of the hospital and took him camping.

Tommy was able to die at the campsite, surrounded by his childhood friends. It was touching and showed why Cobra Kai has been able to brilliantly subvert the expectations of characters from the original movie.

Thanks everyone for your wonderful comments on my appearance in COBRA KAI. Makes me feel great. Had a wonderful time doing it. — Rob Garrison (@therobgarrison) April 25, 2019

Fans have also taken to Twitter to offer their condolences to Rob Garrison.

Sign up now for your Celebrity news alerts!

For me, it was definitely the highlight of the season to see his character grow and turn into a genuinely good person. I’m sure he was a great person in real life. It was honor to watch him perform. — CrazyBill (@The5thBeatle82) September 28, 2019

Ralph – TY for the kind words. Rob Garrison was my 2nd cousin. Our family has always been very proud of Ron's accomplishments as an actor. When KK came out, we took my 80+ yr old grandma. She stayed in the theater until she saw his name scroll by in the credits. RIP Robbie! 😔💔 — D. K. Mamula (@DKMamulaAuthor) September 28, 2019

Cobra Kai is available to stream on YouTube Premium.