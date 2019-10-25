Kaia Gerber: Who is Pete Davidson’s rumored new girlfriend?

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is on to a new girlfriend following his breakup a few months ago. He’s been seen out and about with Kaia Gerber recently after his August split from Margaret Qualley.

It also follows his quick relationship with actress Kate Beckinsale. So who is Pete Davidson’s new rumored girlfriend exactly?

Is Pete Davidson dating Kaia Gerber?

According to a new Page Six report, Davidson was spotted leaving Kaia Gerber’s apartment building in her Soho neighborhood of New York this past Wednesday.

Images show a casually dressed Davidson listening to his Apple AirPods.

While that doesn’t confirm that Gerber is his new girlfriend, it certainly keeps the rumor mill running after the two were also sighted having brunch together.

Perez Hilton reported on the two enjoying conversation together at Sadelle’s this past week with an Instagram post showing the two in a corner area.

The speculation that Davidson is dating someone new comes after recent reports he split up with actress Margaret Qualley from the film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

They reportedly dated for just two months following Davidson’s publicly-evidenced relationship with actress Kate Beckinsale which kicked off his 2019.

Of course, all of that comes after his other very public on-and-off relationship and near marriage to singer Ariana Grande in 2018.

Who is Davidson’s rumored girlfriend, Kaia Gerber?

Kaia Gerber is 18-years-old as of September 3 and has a pretty famous mother in the world of modeling and celebrities. Her father also is a former model, Rande Gerber.

He and Cindy Crawford gave birth to Kaia 18 years ago, bringing another talented model into the world. That also brought a potential love interest for Pete Davidson now.

Gerger and her mother appeared together for a Vogue event recently, which resulted in a powerful mother-daughter selfie on Instagram. Gerber and her mother are both 5-foot-9, although its clear Cindy is wearing the taller shoes.

Earlier this month, the young model wrote an article at Vogue in which she detailed how she grew up learning of modeling and developed an interest, thanks to her mother. She mentioned starting at age 13 with an agency and walking her first runway at age 16.

Kaia landed her first gig with Versace. She also made a foray into acting when she appeared in the Lifetime movie Sister Cities in 2016. Gerber played a younger version of Carolina, one of the TV movie’s main characters.

In terms of her primary career, Kaia says her parents shaped her confidence from a young age. That’s not just because of who they were in terms of the modeling world. It is in terms of how they treated her and her brother.

“My parents never had a “kids’ table” and made a point never to isolate my brother and me because of age. If they had friends over, we were always included — we were expected to make conversation with whomever we were sitting next to, no matter how old they were, and I think that played a huge role in growing my confidence.”

In 2018, Gerber began to show just how much her career is taking off at her young age. W Magazine reported in February of last year that Kaia’s social media engagement was better than several high profile models with higher follower counts.

That included stars Kendall Jenner, the Hadids, and Cara Delevingne. By the way, Kaia’s brother Presley Gerber was the only male model on the list in W Magazine’s report.

She’s got the modeling confidence, the modeling parents, and plenty of determination. It’s clear Kaia Gerber has what it takes to thrive in her career of choice, and that could open more doors.

As she continues her rise in the modeling world, she’s now making headlines by possibly dating actor and comedian Pete Davidson.

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Fans can check out more details of Kaia Gerber’s career, life, and interests at her official Instagram.