Justin Bieber caught ‘humping’ Hailey Baldwin in bizarre video ahead of second wedding

Justin Bieber was spotted humping wife Hailey Baldwin in a bizarre video before they got hitched again. The couple wed for a second time on Monday, but it is a boat ride to their rehearsal dinner that has fans talking.

Social media captured footage of The Biebs getting frisky with his lady love. The singer is shown making several thrusting moves toward his wife in the video. Bieber is standing above Baldwin, as he makes it clear the honeymoon phase is far from over.

The groom and his gyrating moves were caught by a random bystander, who was more than happy to share the video on social media. A fan account for Baldwin found the footage and posted it on Instagram.

“What a beautiful sunset!!! oh, and enjoy the video I took of JUSTIN AND HAILEY BIEBER!!!!” written on the video.

The fan account gave credit to the source and revealed the couple was on their way to the rehearsal dinner. An unidentified male voice can be heard in the background of the footage saying “he’s humpin’ her.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber wed for a second time at five-star Inn at Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina. The venue was located close to the Georgia border, according to Vogue.

Newsbaldwin, an Instagram fan account for Mrs. Bieber, not only shared the video of Bieber humping his lady but has a slew of other posts from the wedding. Whoever is behind the account clearly had an insider at the event.

There are posts featuring some of the A-list guests, such as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Usher, Ed Sheeran, Jaden Smith, and Joan Smalls. The account also includes pictures from the couple’s photo booth at the wedding. Plus, there are some amazing shots of the bride and grown, as well as their venue.

Not long after Baldwin and Bieber said “I do” for the second time, she went to Facebook to officially become Hailey Bieber. The blonde beauty changed her name last year on Instagram after they first got hitched.

It was quite a weekend for the newlyweds. The video footage of Bieber humping Baldwin certainly shows he was in good spirits.