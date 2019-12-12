Juliana Custodio pleads with 90 Day Fiance trolls to stop being so mean to her on social media

Juliana Custodio has received quite a bit of hate from 90 Day Fiance viewers ever since Season 7 debuted. It stands to reason that the constant comments are started to wear on her.

What really seems to bother Juliana the most is that she can’t get away from the negativity since many fans of the TLC series are bringing their criticism to her front door.

Now, Michael Jessen’s new wife is speaking out about it because she’s tired of having to wade through so much ugliness on her own social media pages and direct messages.

“Tired of people that come to my page just to offend me, more love please,” Juliana wrote. “I had to turn on to hide offensive comments. For God sakes.”

Juliana has been very open on Instagram, sharing videos and photos of her relationship with Max and CeCe and giving information about her beauty routine to those who want to know.

And while the bulk of the comments have been lovely, there are several nasty ones that would be understandably upsetting to read like this one, that came on a post that Juliana made about her skincare routine.

“Not interested in financing your poor family,” the person wrote for what seems to be no reason at all.

No one is asking anyone to finance anything so why is she being attacked?

On another post, a commenter questioned if Juliana would actually marry Michael after finding out that he’s not rich and then accused her of using him for his credit cards.

Much of the hatefulness has been scrubbed from Juliana’s Instagram account now. However, she and Michael have shared some of the things that land in their DMs in the past. They can be pretty nasty, and for what?

All Juliana wants is for those who watch her on 90 Day Fiance to stop going out of their way to be mean.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.