Julia Rose: Who is flashing former Are You The One contestant?

Julia Rose is the Instagram model that the Major Baseball League banned indefinitely for flashing during Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday. Julia Rose and her companion, Lauren Summer, were shown on TV lifting their tops from the seats behind home plate.

The two women exposed themselves while Astros’ Gerrit Cole pitched during last night’s Houston Astros game against Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Police later escorted Julia, Lauren, and a third companion, Kayla Lauren, out of the ballpark.

Police escorted out of the World Series. Police HQ bathroom selfie 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/MpVw1JsEpS — Kayla (@spicystepmom) October 28, 2019

The Major Baseball League then sent Rose a letter that said she had been indefinitely banned from Major League Baseball facilities.

Letter MLB served to two women who exposed themselves behind home plate last night. One of them, @juliarose_33, is founder of a digital magazine called Shagmag, which they were promoting. It generates nearly $125,000 in monthly subscription fees through Patreon. pic.twitter.com/u5wxKCaofO — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 28, 2019

League spokesperson Michael Teevan confirmed that Lauren Summer and Kayla Lauren also received letters informing them they had been banned indefinitely from league games.

People have been searching online for information about Rose after seeing the flashing incident on TV. If you’ve also wondered who Julia Rose is, here is everything you need to know about her.

Who is Julia Rose?

Julia Rose is a 25 year-old-model. She moved to Los Angeles after finishing college in Texas. She was originally from Louisiana. She worked as a bartender in New Orleans before moving to L.A. to start her career.

She is an Instagram model with a following of more than 2.8 million. Her Instagram page is filled with photos of herself and her scantily clad friends.

Rose is the founder of Shagmag

Julia Rose is the founder of the digital magazine Shagmag that features “exclusive and uncensored content of Julia Rose and other up and coming Instagram models.”

According to Rose, she started Shagmag because she “wanted to create a place that was fun but one that still had meaning.”

Shagmag’s “exclusive and uncensored content” is available to subscribers via the magazine’s Patreon page at $15 per month. At the time of writing, Shagmag had more than 8,500 subscribers. The number of subscribers appears to have been increasing rapidly since her flashing stunt at the 2019 World Series.

This is not the first time that she’s flashed in public

The letter by the MLB accused the girls of exposing themselves “in order to promote business.” But Summer claimed in a Twitter post that they performed the stunt to promote breast cancer awareness.

However, this is not the first time that Julia Rose and her friend have flashed in public apparently to promote their brand. The Shagmag YouTube channel includes several videos in which the girls use similar risque tactics to promote their brand.

One video shows Rose and her friends being thrown out of Pacific Park in Santa Monica, Calif., after flashing on a Ferris wheel. Yet another video shows her exposing herself while riding on a roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita, Calif.

She appeared on MTV’s Are You the One?

Julia’s first shot at fame came when she appeared on the Season 4 cast for MTV’s matchmaking reality series Are You The One? back in 2016.

Although Julia was originally matched with Cam Bruckman, she eventually dated Stephen McHugh. But they later broke up amid allegations that McHugh cheated on Rose with Hannah, another Are You the One? cast member.

She participated in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Open Casting Calls

Julia participated in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Open Casting Calls, but she dropped out before reaching the final round of six.