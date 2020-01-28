Juice WRLD had thousands of unreleased songs and his team is considering a posthumous release

Rapper Juice WRLD had a huge cache of unreleased music at the time of his death and now his team is considering releasing a posthumous album that will include some of them, according to TMZ.

Sources told TMZ that the rapper, whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins, had about 2,000 unreleased songs. His team is currently involved in discussions and considering proposals on how to best pay tribute to him. One of the proposals being considered is a posthumous music release.

Juice WRLD was able to amass a massive collection of unreleased music because he spent a lot of his time composing and recording new songs. Although he took great care to guard against his unreleased tracks being leaked, 26 of the songs surfaced online about a week ago and his team had to scramble to quickly remove them from the Internet.

It is believed that the leaked tracks were among those he downloaded to hard drives before he died.

The latest revelation about Juice WRLD’s massive cache of unreleased songs comes after his family and Grade A Management released a message that they plan to honor him by sharing some of his unreleased music.

“You guys meant the world to Juice and by listening to his music, watching his videos, and sharing your stories about him, you are keeping his memory alive forever.”

Juice WRLD: Cause of death

Juice died on December 8 after he and his entourage landed at Chicago’s Midway International Airport on a private jet flight from Los Angeles’ Van Nuys Airport. Federal agents and Chicago Police officers met the rapper and his entourage at the airport to conduct a search of his luggage.

During the encounter in a private hangar, Juice WRLD started convulsing. The officers reportedly administered Narcan before an ambulance arrived to transport him to a nearby hospital.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office later ruled that Juice’s death was due to an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine.

The Medical Examiner's Office has determined the cause and manner of death of 21-year-old Jarad A. Higgins.

Higgins died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity.

The manner of death is accident.@JuiceWorlddd #Juicewrld — Cook County ME (@CookCountyME) January 22, 2020

Juice WRLD bio

Juice was born in Chicago, Illinois on December 2, 1998. He was 21 years old at the time of his death on December 8, 2019. He was best known for hit singles such as Lucid Dreams, All Girls Are the Same, Armed and Dangerous, Wasted, and Lean Wit Me, all from his debut studio album Goodbye & Good Riddance (2018).

Goodbye & Good Riddance was certified Platinum by the RIAA.

His second studio album Death Race for Love, released in March 2019, contained hit singles, such as Robbery and Hear Me Calling.