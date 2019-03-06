Judge Judy has been on the air since 1996 and through the years, the famous reality TV judge has looked pretty much the same — until now.

Judy Scheindlin has been known for her short, no-nonsense haircut that matches her quick wit and tough personality, but now she’s changing things up and viewers can’t get over Judge Judy’s ponytail hairdo.

Judge Judy’s new look was teased in a promo for the 2019 season of her show. In it, she is rocking what looks like lightened locks in the front with a low ponytail in the back.

She’s also not wearing her signature glasses, making Scheindlin look much younger this season.

Immediately, Twitter began responding to Judge Judy’s ponytail and the reactions have been priceless.

“I’ve been watching judge judy for many many years. grew up watching this show. just saw a preview of an upcoming episode and saw her hair style changed and I AM SHOOK,” Twitter user Justin wrote on the social media site, following up his surprise with a side-by-side photo of the old Judge Judy versus the new one.

I’ve been watching judge judy for many many years. grew up watching this show. just saw a preview of an upcoming episode and saw her hair style changed and I AM SHOOK pic.twitter.com/TsdrwPEF1z — justin (@StageDoorGuru) March 5, 2019

Another Twitter user questioned if Judge Judy was having a bad hair day.

Judge Judy was even compared to Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg because of her new look.

O-M-G STOP EVERYTHING!!! JUDGE JUDY WITH A PONYTAIL!!! pic.twitter.com/N2lod1PHkw — Nate Webster (@nateyweb) March 6, 2019

The jury is still out on Judge Judy’s new ponytailed look. Viewers are obviously shocked that TV’s toughest judge has changed up her iconic look after more than two decades on TV.

We can’t wait for the episodes to start airing so we can get a better look.