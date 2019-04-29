JT from City Girls pregnant in jail? Yung Miami addresses the pregnancy rumors

City Girls rapper JT began her jail sentence for fraud charges in July 2018 and is expected to be released in 2020 after serving about two years.

However, she is now making headlines from behind bars after a rumor began circulating on Instagram and Twitter that JT is pregnant in jail by a guard.

I just read on iG that JT is 4 months pregnant from the jail guard, now it’s time to delete the whole app 😂 — $overeign|Q (@iLovelyQueen) April 25, 2019

JT pregnant by a prison guard and has been moved to solitary confinement.. so you mean to tell me yung miami been holding it down for nothing? Oh Lord say it ain’t so pic.twitter.com/sZYyHC4sYt — Mimi (@Michelle_muw) April 28, 2019

JT betta not be pregnant — IG:PRIMADONNAALASH💋 (@PriMadonnaa__) April 28, 2019

The other half of the City Girls, Yung Miami took to her Instagram live to address the rumor about JT’s alleged pregnancy.

However, Yung Miami has responded to the rumors — denying in the video below that JT is pregnant. There has been no official statement from JT but sources close to the rapper also deny the rumor.

Caresha Brownlee, known as Yung Miami, and Jatavia Johnson, better known as JT, formed City Girls in 2017 and the duo is signed to Quality Control Music.

JT is currently serving time in Miami Federal Detention Center on fraud charges. Her scheduled release date is March 21st, 2020. City Girls are best known for their singles Act Up and Twerk, which features Cardi B.

It is unclear where JT’s pregnancy rumors originated from after going viral on social media.

Earlier this year, JT received a prison visit from Yung Miami, Quality Control Music CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas and her manager Caprie. Some fans think the rapper gained weight during her incarceration further fuelling the pregnancy rumors.

City Girls released a music video for their single Act Up in March 2019.