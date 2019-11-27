Joycelyn Savage’s Patreon page shut down due to possible impersonation

After Joycelyn Savage came out of hiding to tell her story, viewers paid money to hear what she had to say. But it turns out that the account may not even be Joycelyn Savage.

According to TMZ, a source at Patreon says that they tried to verify the account. They wanted her to send a government-issued form of identification to prove that she is, in fact, Joycelyn Savage. She never verified the account so it was shut down due to possible impersonation.

All of the patrons were refunded and the creator of the account didn’t receive any funds. The source told TMZ that more than 1800 users paid the membership fee that ranged from $3 to $25, so there would have been plenty of incentive to complete the verification process.

The poster, whether it is Joycelyn or not, alleged that she wanted to be a singer, and at age 19, R. Kelly promised to make her the next Aaliyah.

Shortly afterward, she was forced to call R. Kelly “Daddy” or “Master” and she even claimed that the singer attacked and choked her when she accidentally called him “Baby” instead. She said that he choked her until she blacked out.

“I had bruises around my neck, and I was told by him to wear turtle necks or a scarf to cover them up whenever he would take me out in public,” the account read.

The account also said that R. Kelly forced Joycelyn to have two abortions-one in 2016 and one in 2018. It said that at least one of the procedures was done at Kelly’s house so that it could be kept a secret. She said that Kelly’s assistants accompanied her everywhere, including the shower. She also said that she was cut off from friends and family after R. Kelly had her phone cut off.

In the Patreon confessions, Savage also claimed that she was only allowed in certain rooms of the home until Kelly summoned her. In regards to the TMZ videos that she did, she said, “In videos, I had to do for TMZ, they were telling me what to say…His assistant would starve me for days at a time until I learned it right word for word.”

She also claimed that Kelly urinated on her “numerous” times, and if she didn’t swallow the urine without vomiting, “it would turn into feces.”

Steve Greenberg, R. Kelly’s attorney seemed to believe that Joycelyn was behind the account, telling TMZ, “It is unfortunate that Jocelyn now seeks to make money by exploiting her long time, loving relationship with Robert.”

Joycelyn’s sister, Jai Savage, went live a few days ago saying that she didn’t necessarily believe that the account was her sister. Lisa VanAllen, R. Kelly’s ex and one of the women who appeared on the Surviving R. Kelly documentary, has said she also has her doubts that Joycelyn was behind the account.

It seems like, for now, if it is Joycelyn Savage, she’ll have to find another way to tell her story.