Joycelyn Savage is on Patreon spilling all the R Kelly tea

Joycelyn Savage is speaking out against her boyfriend R. Kelly now that he is in jail. Joycelyn says that she is a “victim” and now, those interested can get all the juicy details by signing up as a patron on Patreon.

Joycelyn has been pretty much missing on social media for the last two years but posted a cryptic message yesterday on Instagram that alluded that her story was coming. She captioned the post, “I’m sorry.”

This morning, she posted again on Instagram saying that she partnered with Patreon and will share daily chapters of her story.

In her caption, she wrote, “Things I am going to reveal that was sweared not to see the day of light — by NDA. I am risking my life for many others.”

Joycelyn’s first big reveal via Patreon is that she met Kelly in 2015, when she was 17, at one of his concerts. She said that he told her, “Baby girl you are going to be the next Aaliyah.” That was all it took for her to drop out of school and move in with him.

Savage wrote about the experience, “After these couple of months Robert started giving me commands, and making sure I call him by certain names. Like ‘Master’ or ‘Daddy’ which I didn’t really care for at the time.”

“If I wasn’t getting paid or pursuing my dream I would’ve went home,” Savage continued. “But all of that didn’t stop just yet. But It started getting worse by day by day, he would raise his voice at me if I didn’t call him by those two names. If Robert called me I would have to reply with ‘Yes, daddy’ or ‘Please daddy’ he was so controlling.”

Savage claims that Kelly threatened her every time she expressed that she wanted to leave or speak with her parents, saying that her chances at a career would be over.

According to Joycelyn Savage, she is a victim and says that everyone around Kelly is brainwashed.

“Robert liked to manipulate whoever was in the room, even down to his assistant,” she says. “He didn’t care, everyone was in it for a check so they didn’t care either.”

Savage says that she will continue to tell her story via Patreon. Those wanting to know more about what happened with R. Kelly and his girlfriends can sign up and pay a monthly fee to receive her story in installments.