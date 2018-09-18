Joy Taylor engaged: FS1 presenter and Earl Watson set to marry

Joy Taylor, the news anchor for Fox Sports 1’s The Herd, is engaged!

Taylor, who co-hosts the show with Colin Cowherd, announced on the show this week that she’s set to marry former NBA star and coach Earl Watson after he proposed on September 15.

Taylor shared the news and the ring on her Instagram profile, showing off the happy couple as they celebrate this new chapter of their lives.

In the caption, Joy called Watson her “forever” person. The two have a mutual passion for sports, which is likely what brought them together.

Taylor and Watson are still enjoying the engagement phase, and have yet to share any plans about a wedding date.

Taylor, known for her work at Fox Sports, has football in her blood. Her brother, Jason Taylor, is a Pro Football Hall of Fame Defensive End. They grew up in Pittsburgh and it’s clear that the family is devoted to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite keeping busy with her sports commentary and reporting, Joy also finds time to host her own podcast, Maybe I’m Crazy.

Earl Watson has a career in the NBA. Though retired now, he played in the NBA for 13 years, starting out with Seattle SuperSonics — who later relocated to Oklahoma City — and ending his career after the 2013-2014 season with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Throughout his career, Watson has also played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, and the Utah Jazz. He later became head coach for the Phoenix Suns.

The Herd with Joy Taylor and Colin Cowherd can be heard on Fox Sports Radio, airing from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. ET.