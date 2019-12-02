Joy-Anna Duggar’s husband Austin Forsyth sued for fraud related to home flipping business

Joy-Anna Duggar’s husband, Austin Forsyth, has found himself in some legal trouble. Back in October, a lawsuit was filed against him in regard to a property he sold a couple back in June 2018.

Details surrounding Austin Forsyth being sued were obtained by In Touch Weekly. The couple alleges that the Counting On star lied about the permit for a septic system that was installed in the home the couple purchased.

There had been some waste overflow in the yard and when the couple asked a septic specialist to take a look, it was revealed that the homeowners would have to fix things and the cost would be over $20,000.

At this point, Joy-Anna Duggar and the other family members are not listed in the lawsuit. It solely falls on Austin Forsyth and he will have to fight the claims or remedy the situation in court.

Thankfully, this is also not tied into whatever Homeland Security is investigating either. The Duggar family denies knowledge of anyone under investigation by HSI and revealed that their home was not raided, amid reports that it was.

It looks like Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are busy living their own lives. They spent Thanksgiving in Texas with some of his family instead of spending time with the Duggars at their compound.

Also, it was recently revealed that the two bought a home for a heavy discount from Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. They paid just $10 for the home and Amy Duggar King is their neighbor. The two will be able to have play dates with their little boys and enjoy spending time together.

This lawsuit is currently the only one that has been discussed. Neither Joy-Anna Duggar nor Austin Forsyth has talked about it publicly at this point. Counting On fans wish him the best and hope that it will not affect his ability to participate in the show.