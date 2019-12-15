Joy-Anna Duggar spends girls’ weekend with four youngest sisters

Joy-Anna Duggar is getting some sister time this weekend. She shared a photo of herself and Gideon in the car with four of her younger sisters.

It looks like it will be a big girls’ weekend at Joy-Anna Duggar’s house. She is the youngest of the older Duggar sisters and the second wave of girls including Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace, and Josie are spending time with their big sister.

On Instagram, Joy-Anna Duggar revealed they were watching I Love Lucy. This was surprising as some fans believe the Duggar family doesn’t watch television. There has been differing information about the subject, but it looks like each married Duggar has different opinions when it comes to television.

Seeing Joy-Anna Duggar with her younger sisters garnered plenty of attention. She just moved into a home that she and Austin Forsyth bought from her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Joy-Anna’s neighbor is her cousin Amy Duggar King. While she did admit that the home was still being put together, it was a relief they were out of the camper before any more cold nights in Arkansas.

It has been a rough year for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth. They lost their little girl back in June at around 20 weeks. Just a few weeks before, Grandma Mary Duggar passed away suddenly. A lot happened at once, but the Counting On stars appear to be handling things pretty well.

Austin Forsyth wasn’t pictured in the photos shared by Joy-Anna Duggar, which has some viewers wondering if he went out of town and that is why there is a girls’ weekend happening. He recently celebrated his birthday, and Joy-Anna gushed about him, revealing just how handy he is.

Spending time with her sisters is something Joy-Anna Duggar likely needed. Now that the girls are getting older, they are easier to handle and bond with.