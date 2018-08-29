Joy-Anna Duggar reveals she is living in a camper with husband and son

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have had a whirlwind year. The two got married back in May 2017 and shortly after that, they found out they were expecting their first child.

The two have been renovating a home they bought shortly after getting married. It was in rough shape and was expected to take some time. Earlier this year, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth showed updated photos of the home and it looked amazing.

Recently on Instagram, Joy-Anna Duggar shared a post that revealed she was back living in a camper with her husband and their young baby.

The two had lived in the camper on the property where the house was during the renovation process. News of their living conditions shocked fans, especially given that Gideon is only six-months-old.

Speculation has been swirling that the couple may have already flipped the house they renovated and that they may be working on another one. Joy-Anna Duggar seems to enjoy living in a camper with her family, though some fans can’t understand why.

Of course, the mom-shaming and bashing have begun about Gideon’s welfare, though Joy-Anna Duggar hasn’t actually given a reason for the comments. Things appear to be going well for the first-time parents, despite them residing in a camper.

After the reaction Joy-Anna Duggar got from sharing the photos, there will likely be an explanation coming soon. She did respond to a comment and promised more information will be coming soon. Could the Forsyths be building a house flipping business?

Counting On airs Monday nights at 9/8c on TLC.