Joy-Anna Duggar reveals living conditions and fans are freaking out

There have been questions about where Joy and Austin live, and now we have the answers.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are anything but traditional. They have lived more off the grid than the other siblings, never settling into a home or sharing photos of their living space regularly.

Last year, Joy-Anna Duggar revealed she and her husband, Austin Forsyth were living in a camper. It was more of an RV-ish looking camper, but it was still not a traditional home. She caught plenty of flack for living in that with a young child while they worked to flip a home, but it appears that she enjoys the close living quarters.

On Instagram, Joy-Anna Duggar gave her follows a tour of her current living quarters and some viewers were shocked. Currently, Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth are staying in a trailer along with their toddler son. The couple is working on building and flipping homes, something they have been passionate about since the beginning.

Austin Forsyth has been in the flipping house business for a while. He was doing it when he first began to court Joy-Anna Duggar and it appears to be the main source of their income aside from their appearances on Counting On.

She is a homemaker and helps with the renovations as well. Together, they are living their dream while also providing for their needs.

While living in a trailer or camper may not be traditional, it works for Joy-Anna Duggar and her family of three. Despite living in such small quarters, the three people aren’t cramped in their space, especially when one of them is just a little boy.

Unfortunately, this summer hasn’t been an easy one for Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth. They were expecting a little girl along with several of the other Duggar siblings and in-laws but she didn’t make it. The couple named their little girl Annabell Elise and buried her on the Forsyth’s family property.

Sign up now for your Duggar news alerts!

Things appear to be looking up for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth at the moment. They will likely be a part of the upcoming season of Counting On.