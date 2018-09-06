Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth talk big family: How many kids do the Counting On stars want?

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth celebrated their first year of marriage back in May. Prior to that, they welcomed their first child in February. A family is the ultimate goal for the Duggars and these two are on their way to building a big one.

Growing up as one of 19 kids, Joy-Anna Duggar was taught that a baby is a blessing from God. She watched as her mom had several children after her and well into her teen years. Because the family doesn’t believe in birth control, having several children is almost a given for the Duggar daughters.

A recent episode of Counting On chronicled Joy-Anna Duggar’s pregnancy and birthing journey. She had planned to have a home birth with her son, but that is not what happened. After several hours of labor, Joy-Anna was rushed to the hospital for an emergency c-section.

Given that Gideon Forsyth was over 10 pounds and breech, Joy-Anna Duggar could have had serious complications had she pushed to continue laboring at home. Now that she has had a c-section, the number of children she should have is limited.

The Forsyths have not been shy about wanting a big family. Both Joy-Anna and Austin have expressed their want for children. According to Hollywood Life, the magic number of kids for the couple is five or six. There will not be double digits for this couple as long as they are in control.

Right now, Joy-Anna Duggar’s sisters aren’t too far ahead of her in the children game. Both Jill and Jessa have two sons while Jinger Duggar just welcomed her baby girl not too long ago. Her brother Josh has five kids and Joseph welcomed his first child earlier this year.

There has been speculation that Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth will have another baby in the near future. Having siblings close together is something that the Duggars obviously favor and her two older sisters did that as well.

Currently, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are still living in a camper. They teased a big announcement coming soon, which many fans believe may be that they are flipping houses as a career.

The house they just worked on looked nearly done recently but the revelation that Joy-Anna was still in a camper didn’t sit well with critics.

For now, Joy-Anna Duggar is focused on being a mom and housewife. Everything else comes secondary, especially when it comes to responding to online speculation about her life.

