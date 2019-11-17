Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth new home details: Counting On stars score huge deal

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth bought a home. The announcement came via Instagram last night, and there weren’t too many details until now.

According to The Ashley, the Counting On stars purchased their home back in September. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth were able to snag the home and the adjacent piece of land as well.

The total cost for both properties was $20. That’s right, Joy-Anna and Austin made out big time.

The previous owners happened to be Joy-Anna Duggar’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle. They owned both properties and sold them to their daughter and son-in-law for next to nothing according to the records secured by The Ashley.

One of the properties had been owned by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar for nearly a decade prior, and the other property was previously owned by Grandma Mary Duggar who passed away back in June.

Not only was the house a great deal, but Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth also ended up with great neighbors. They will be living next door to Amy Duggar King and her husband, Dillon.

The couple recently welcomed their first child and have been adjusting to being a family of three.

There has been no definitive word on when Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth will officially move into their home. They have been working on updating things that needed work including countertops and flooring.

Both are handy when it comes to home repairs, and flipping houses has been Austin’s way of earning income for years.

While the details are worked out, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth will be happy to have a more permanent residence and more space to spread out.

They have been in the camper for roughly two years, and now, they will finally have a place to call home that isn’t on wheels.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.