Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth married: Couple approaches one-year anniversary!

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are coming up on their first wedding anniversary! The couple’s lives have changed a lot over the last year, and they are both excited to see what the future holds.

There was controversy over the dates Joy-Anna and Austin got married last year. Initially, speculation was that they were going to get hitched in October, after a wedding registry was leaked which had been set up using a date from that month.

But unbeknownst to anyone other than the guests, Joy-Anna Duggar actually married Austin Forsyth in May 2017 — so while the date doesn’t have any particular extra significance, May 26, 2017, will forever be their anniversary.

That means this month mark one-year since they tied the knot!

Earlier this year, Joy-Anna and Austin welcomed a little boy, son Gideon, into this world. Speculation was that she may have gotten pregnant before the wedding, and that is why the family decided to move things up. But that would be impossible, because Joy-Anna didn’t even get pregnant until after the May 26 wedding.

The date will obviously always be an important one for Joy-Anna and Austin, but also for Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell. The two got engaged at the wedding.

It caused a stir among fans when it was revealed that Joseph had proposed to Kendra during Joy-Anna and Austin’s wedding reception, but apparently the siblings had discussed it prior to it happening.

So now the day will forever have a special significance for not only Joy-Anna and Austin, but also Joseph and Kendra — and it’s one they all get to share. As their anniversary approaches, look out for lots of cute love messages being posted on social media!

Last week we told how Jinger Duggar had posted pictures of her own baby bump on Instagram, which led to fans calling for her to be given her own show.