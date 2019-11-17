Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth buy a home and ditch the camper life

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have some exciting news. She revealed that they bought a house recently, and they intend to stay put for a while. This is a huge step for Joy-Anna and Austin as they haven’t settled down in something permanent since they’ve been married.

Before buying this house, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth had been living in a camper. They caught a lot of flack for that lifestyle while having Gideon around, though neither seemed to mind what followers said. It has been a wild ride, and they are finally ready to spread out in a new home.

It looks like there is some updating to do where the new home is concerned. Both Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth are pros at rehabbing houses, so they are likely doing everything themselves. She shared some photos in the announcement about the new home and it looks like things are coming along.

This is a huge step for the couple, and after the year they have been through, an exciting announcement has fans happy for them. Joy-Anna Duggar was expecting a little girl who was due right around now but unfortunately, she lost her around the 20-week gestation mark. Just a few weeks before that, she lost her grandma in a drowning accident.

Now that she is moving forward and putting roots down, Counting On viewers are hopeful that she will be able to find happiness and continue with life as they had planned. Joy-Anna Duggar has been brave through it all, sharing the joy with her sisters-in-law as they welcome their new additions.

With only a few weeks left in the year, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are making big moves. They are enjoying their time together and loving on their little boy as much as possible.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.