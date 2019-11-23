Joy-Anna Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett hang out together while their husbands pilot plane

Joy-Anna Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are enjoying spending more time together. Joy shared a photo of herself and Abbie in an airplane as they were going on an adventure.

These two enjoy each other’s company, and they have spent time together while their husbands were away as well. Austin Forsyth and John-David Duggar both helped out in the Bahamas a few months ago when the country was devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

Abbie Grace Duggar is expecting her first child with her husband, John-David Duggar. They are due in January, which is just a few months away.

It was revealed that the beginning of her pregnancy was rough as she suffered from severe morning sickness which left her debilitated for several weeks. Now, it looks like things are going better as Abbie and John spend time with the Forsyths.

Last week on Counting On, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth revealed to the Duggar family that they were expecting their second child. Unfortunately, they lost their little girl back in June and Joy’s would-be due date recently passed.

While she has mentioned how happy she is for her sisters-in-law who have welcomed babies in November, with one more on the way, some viewers can’t help but feel sorry for the couple.

It was also hinted last week that John-David and Abbie Grace Burnett knew they were expecting at that moment as well. During their confessional following the announcement about baby Forsyth number two, John joked that an announcement is almost an every weekend occurrence. Viewers noted that, and assumed they likely knew they would be welcoming a little one too.

The friendship between Joy-Anna Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett is a sweet one, especially because both of their husbands have a lot in common. They are both pilots, which shocked some viewers.

John-David has been very vocal about flying, but Austin hasn’t revealed much about himself other than he enjoys rehabbing and flipping homes.

What else will Counting On fans learn from these couples?

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.