Josh Hamilton’s daughters: Who are they and how old are they?

Josh Hamilton is back in the news and, once again, it is for all the wrong reasons.

The former Texas Rangers superstar, who helped lead them to the first World Series in team history, was arrested for alleged child abuse.

The news came from TMZ, who reported that Hamilton allegedly physically abused his older daughter. As a result, the site reports that a judge has ordered Hamilton to stay away from his daughter and all other minors under the age of 17.

Who are Josh Hamilton’s daughters and how old are they?

The report indicates that it was his oldest daughter that was involved.

That would mean it was possibly Sierra Hamilton, who is 14 years old and was born in 2005. She is the oldest of three girls.

Her younger sisters are Michaela Grace Hamilton, aged 11, and Stella Faith Hamilton, aged eight.

There was one other stepdaughter, Julia Shea, who is 18, but she was from Katie Hamilton’s previous marriage.

Josh Hamilton and Katie Hamilton met in 2002 and married two years later. Interestingly, Josh and Katie met through her father, Michael Chadwick, a businessman who served as a mentor for Josh as he worked to get past the drug addictions that cost him years of his baseball career.

Chadwick passed away last year following a battle with cancer.

Josh Hamilton net worth

Josh Hamilton and Katie Hamilton have a combined net worth of approximately $60 million, with Hamilton worth $50 million. That is all that is left from the $125 million contract he lost out on when his career ended due to injuries.

Katie Hamilton was in the news recently when she appeared on the reality TV show, Marrying Millions, where she was the millionaire marrying Kolton Pierce, a man who was friends with her 18-year-old daughter.

Josh Hamilton completely stepped away from baseball after his injury because he said he was looking forward to being a dad and catching up on the lost time with his girls.