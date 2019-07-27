Jordyn Woods is totally ‘over’ the Kardashians

Jordyn Woods was recently seen partying with Khloe Kardashian’s ex for a second time (and with a different ex). But according to recent reports from alleged insiders, Jordyn woods doesn’t actually care what the Kardashians think about her any longer.

“At this point, Jordyn realizes there’s no coming back from the bridges she’s burned with the KarJenners. She has done all the apologizing she’s going to do and has made peace with any errors she’s made. Jordyn is done making apologies for what she’s done and is all about moving forward with her own life, professionally and personally,” an alleged insider told Hollywood Life.

Jordyn Woods’ betrayal of trust was so severe that she stopped speaking to BFF Kylie Jenner. The pair even lived together at one point, and Kylie helped Jordyn launch a special make-up collection of Kylie Cosmetics.

But as of today, Kylie Jenner unfollowed all of Jordyn’s socials, which really shows that the chapter of their friendship is closed.

The source also discussed her recent partying with Khloe’s ex.

“Jordyn has been in New Orleans with her mom and took a trip out to Houston to meet up with a few friends and James happened to be there,” The source explained. “They ended up hanging out in the VIP section together because they have a few mutual friends, but that was it. They didn’t hook up or even hang out together after. Jordyn refuses to limit herself to certain friends or professional relationships due to who the Kardashians and Jenners have or haven’t dated. She’s all about making herself happy and is no longer concerned with what any of them think.”

