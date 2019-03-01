Jordyn Woods father: How John Woods died is revealed in Red Table Talk interview

Jordyn Woods appeared in a viral Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett Smith following her alleged affair with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

During the emotional interview, Jordyn opened up about her parents – particularly her father’s death. John Woods died in 2017.

Jordyn is known to most of the public as Kylie Jenner’s best friend with many wondering about her background. The 21-year-old opened up about her family life and growing up with the Smith family.

She revealed that her father John Woods worked as a sound engineer on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air before the 21-year-old make-up entrepreneur was born.

Wood’s mother Elizabeth works as a talent manager and is active on Instagram.

Elizabeth Woods has over 180,000 followers on Instagram and frequently post photos of her family and friends.

Jordyn Woods father tragically passed away after a battle with cancer in 2017 when Jordyn was 18 years old.

In an emotional Instagram post, Jordyn revealed that her father died two weeks after being diagnosed with cancer.

“Last night heaven Got Another angel. My Daddy. Just two short weeks ago he was diagnosed with cancer and by that time it was too late. I appreciate everyone’s kind words and it means the world to me. It still doesn’t feel real.”

During the Red Table Talk, a tearful Jordyn revealed she has received death threats and her family including her mother and younger sister have been unable to go shopping or attend school.

The model, who has over 9 million followers on Instagram, went into detail about what went down with NBA star Tristan Thompson.

Jordyn told Jada Pinkett Smith that she wanted to tell her side of the story so the public can choose who to believe.