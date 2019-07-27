Jordin Sparks first won our hearts when she took home first place on American Idol in 2007 when she was just 17-years-old.

Two Billboard Hot 100 top-ten singles “Tatoo” and “No Air” came from her debut album. She continued to record music while also starring in films such as Sparkle and performing on Broadway.

Sparks recently added the titles of wife and mother to her dossier and took some time to vacation with her family at Kahalari Resorts in time for National Waterpark Day.

Sparks spoke with Monsters and Critics about her time on Broadway and her desire to return to the Great White Way soon. She also spoke about her upcoming album, a Christmas movie coming out this year, her upcoming TV series with Freeform, and more.

She also shared some really cute stories about her son, Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr (DJ).

Sparks was born in Arizona and in Season 6 became the youngest person to win American Idol. She has released several albums and starred in Disney’s The Suite Life on Deck. She also launched several popular fragrances including Because of You, Fascinate and Ambition.

In 2010, she joined the Broadway show In the Heights as Nina Rosario and received good reviews.

Over the years, Sparks received many accolades including an NAACP Image Award, a BET Award, an American Music Award, a People’s Choice Award, and two Teen Choice Awards.

In 2008, she suffered acute vocal cord hemorrhaging due to overusing her vocal cords. After taking some time to rest, she was able to rejoin Alicia Keys’ tour and continue recording.

Sparks wed fitness model Dana Isaiah in Hawaii in July of 2017 and they were joined by DJ in May of 2018.

Jordin Sparks partnered with Kalahari Resorts & Conventions to celebrate for National Waterpark Day on July 28. Anyone who hashtags #NationalWaterParkDay will help the USA Swimming Foundation meet their goal of giving every child the opportunity to learn how to swim with their Make a Splash program.

Jordin Sparks can be followed on Instagram and her new series Unrelated premieres on Freeform in 2020. For more information on #NationalWaterparkDay and the Make a Splash initiative please visit the Kalahari official website.