John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett stun with sexy first kiss

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett were married earlier this month. That day was the first of many for the couple and one special moment is making headlines. Duggar and his bride may be the most intense couple to date.

The rules that the Duggar children follow when courting are a bit on the extreme side according to critics. No touching, kissing, or holding hands allowed, though several of the couples have broken various rules throughout the years.

John Davis has been talked about for years and many Counting On viewers wondered why he still wasn’t married. With so many of his younger siblings tying the knot and starting families, it seemed like he and twin sister Jana might never find their partner.

Back in June, it was announced that John David Duggar had finally begun a courtship. Their courtship phase went quickly and just a few weeks later, Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett were engaged.

On November 3, John David Duggar took Abbie Grace Burnett as his wife. Their first kiss has fans talking as it may be the most intense one yet. Many of the Duggar siblings have made grand gestures when their first kiss was upon them but nothing as seductive as this.

In front of everyone, John David Duggar literally kissed Abbie Grace Burnett all over before finally making his way to her lips. There were her hands, forehead, shoulders, and cheeks that were touched upon. It was definitely not something that was expected.

Scroll all the way to the right on the Instagram photo below to see a sneak peek of John David Duggar’s sweet wedding day kisses:

With the amount of chemistry between the bride and groom, viewers are wondering when they will begin their family. Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson are already rumored to be expecting, but could John David and Abbie Grace beat them? At this point, it is incredibly possible.

TLC will be airing the John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett wedding on November 27. This is one intense wedding and after seeing their public display of affection, let’s just hope that the unmarried Duggar children don’t try to top them when their turn comes.

Counting On is expected to return in 2019.