John Cena ensured Nikki Bella could not tap into his money

The shock couple breakup of the week is the John Cena and Nikki Bella story.

Cena backed out of the planned marriage at the very last minute leaving Nikki with an expensive wedding dress and a whole lot of gifts to return. All of this, of course, will be a huge part of the reality show Total Bellas, which is focused on the exploits of Brie and Nikki Bella.

The more interesting twist to all this heartbreak is the fact that Cena, who grew up in poverty, made sure his girlfriend signed an ironclad contract that outlined how they were to split if the relationship went south.

And south it went.

Cena and Nikki were together for six years and were scheduled to marry on May 5th in Mexico.

The 75-page cohabitation agreement that Cena and his attorneys drafted was made public and in a past episode of Total Bellas, was reluctantly signed by Nikki.

“He comes from a very poor background and he takes care of his entire family, so I see his point,” said an insider to People magazine. “He wanted to make sure he’s protected and honestly, he was making sure she’s not a gold digger. He’s a top guy in WWE, which means she immediately gets a push and a great storyline and TV time.”

The terms revealed by People are to some, harsh. Upon their possible breakup, Nikki would have to “vacate his home with her things as soon as possible.”

Was the reality TV show what drove Cena to back out? Fox news posits that it was Nikki wanting children that made Cena less enthused about their planned nuptials.

“He really didn’t want to do reality TV and show his private life,” says the People source. “He loved being able to do his own thing. He hates answering to anyone, unless it’s for work.”

Meanwhile not much has been heard from Nikki Bella other than a pat statement on Instagram:

Sister Brie Bella, happily still with WWE star Daniel Bryan and her adorable daughter Birdie occupies a great deal of her social media real estate. but she aches for her sister and said: “I’ll always love @johncena like a brother. He’ll always be family. My heart is hurting for he [sic] and my sister,” Brie, 34, wrote on her Instagram Story on April 18.

Total Bellas returns to E! on May 20.