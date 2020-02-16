JJ.. Watt and Kealia Ohai wedding photos: NFL star gets married to girlfriend in beautiful Bahamas ceremony

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

On Saturday, the official J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai wedding ceremony took place in a warm tropical setting. The Houston Texans defensive star officially married his girlfriend in the Bahamas.

The NFL star wasn’t shy about sharing the news or photos from the wedding. Here are more details about the marriage ceremony, as well as J.J. Watt’s new wife Kealia Ohai.

J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai Bahamas wedding photos

According to PEOPLE, NFL defensive star J.J. Watt and girlfriend Kealia Ohai had their friends on hand for a wedding in the Bahamas on Saturday, February 15. The ceremony took place at Four Seasons Resort the Ocean Club.

That particular venue made for a memorable and scenic wedding. Reportedly, the couple chose this particular location due to the way the Cloisters looked, their wedding planner noted. The Cloisters were brought over from France and reassembled.

As far as their wedding attire, the beautiful bride wore a beaded Berta dress complete with bedazzled straps and a train. Ohai accessorized with Emily Sole Growney jewelry items and Christian Louboutin shoes. Watt was decked out in a “light-colored suit with a flower on his lapel,” according to the report.

At one point after their ceremony, the newlyweds changed out of their attire into all-white casual outfits. Guests were able to enjoy a Photo Booth and of course dancing, courtesy of a large band.

Watt shared several posts to his official Instagram which each included a series of photos from the special day. “Best day of my life. Without question,” read part of the caption on one of Watt’s posts.

In the image, he and his new wife look back towards the camera holding hands-on stone steps leading to the Versailles Gardens.

The final part of the wedding night’s festivities included the Bahamian tradition known as Junkanoo. That involved guests parading out of the tent to a poolside afterparty, PEOPLE indicated.

Who is Kealia Ohai Watt?

Kealia Ohai, who can now use the last name Watt, is a soccer star who played in college for the University of North Carolina. During her time there, she was on teammates with US Women’s National Team star Crystal Dunn, who was a part of Ohai’s recent wedding ceremony.

After college, Ohai participated in the National Women’s Soccer League. She was the No. 2 pick in 2014 for the Houston Dash. Ohai would remain with Houston for five years and is now part of the Chicago Red Stars’ roster after a trade last year.

She was born in 1992 and is currently 28 years old. The Houston Texans defensive star is two years older. J.J. Watt is also a foot taller than her as she’s 5-foot-5 and the NFL star stands at 6-foot-5. She’s posted a number of photos of herself with JJ on her official Instagram page including one below at his football game.

Ohai and Watt were engaged as of May 2019. They originally connected thanks to Watt’s former teammate Brian Cushing. He’s married to Megan Ohai, who is Kealia’s older sister. Watt and Ohai took their relationship public in 2017 when Ohai appeared as a guest on the 2 Up Front podcast.

Now they’re officially Mr. and Mrs. J.J Watt. Congratulations to the newlyweds!