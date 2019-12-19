Jinger Duggar’s daughter and husband ‘twin’ in Christmas tree farm photo

Jinger Duggar’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, and their daughter Felicity were twinning for a very special day. He shared a photo of himself with his little girl while they were at a tree farm in southern California, picking out a Christmas tree.

In their “lumberjack” attire, the father and daughter duo were adorable. Jinger Duggar was presumably behind the camera as she took a picture of them together, and one of them with their Christmas tree.

Over the last few days, things have been quiet where Jinger Duggar is concerned. Fonuts dropped her as a business partner, and following that, she pulled out of an event.

Jinger has been laying low, though her followers seem to be supportive of her. She has posted a few social media posts since the partnership fell through, but nothing to address what happened.

Grandma Mary Duggar’s services were on Counting On this week, and that may have been hard for Jinger Duggar to relive. She and Jeremy Vuolo talked about when they received the news, and there was footage of them as they said goodbye to the Duggar matriarch.

It has been a little over six months since Jinger Duggar moved to California. Jeremy Vuolo and his wife have been exploring their surroundings and getting to know all of the hip spots to get coffee and juice.

The couple spends a lot of time making sure their daughter gets to experience things right alongside them.

Twinning seems to be a popular thing with the Duggar girls, and now, Jeremy Vuolo is doing is own take on it with Felicity. The two were dressed appropriately for the task of cutting down the Christmas tree of their choice.

If this is a new tradition for Jinger and her family, they sure went all out to make it a memorable first.