Jinger Duggar skips family event, swoops in on Facetime instead

Jinger Duggar has a whole new life in California. She moved away following her marriage to Jeremy Vuolo in 2016, and she hasn’t looked back. Laredo was her home for a while but a calling to the West Coast has now been the focus for the entire family.

Recently, Jinger Duggar came under fire for not attending family events anymore. Amy Duggar King shared a photo of all of the Duggar women except for Jinger and Joy-Anna Duggar. From Amy’s mom Deanna to little Ivy Jane Seewald, the women lined up for a photo that has fans bursting at the seams.

To dodge questions about the missing Duggars, Amy Duggar King revealed that Joy-Anna Duggar had left early and that Jinger Duggar was on Facetime so that she could take part in the celebration.

There has been a lot of talk about Jinger Duggar and her California girl lifestyle. She changed up her look, going more blonde than natural. Aside from her appearance, Jinger did a diet upgrade and is working on being healthier all around.

At this point, only Jana Duggar has gone to visit Jinger Duggar. The sisters spent a few days together a few weeks ago and shared photos of their adventures. While they played coy about the time being spent together, Duggar fans pieced things together that revealed they were in California together.

For now, Jinger Duggar is going to be the Facetime sister and cousin. She is busy getting acclimated to California as Jeremy Vuolo continues to take classes and preach. This was what they believe they were called to do.

As the holidays draw near and the births of several of Jinger Duggar’s nieces arrive, some fans are wondering whether she will travel back to Arkansas for a visit or if she will use modern technology and visit through Facetime. She didn’t come home when Joy-Anna Duggar lost her daughter Annabell at 20 weeks, so it isn’t likely that she will return for the births either.