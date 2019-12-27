Jinger Duggar shares adorable family Christmas photo with ‘mommy and me’ matching plaid

Jinger Duggar spent Christmas in Los Angeles with her little family. Despite the turbulent December, the Vuolos enjoyed spending time together and celebrating the reason for the season.

There hasn’t been much posted from Jinger Duggar this month. She lost a partnership with an LA-based bakery, Fonuts, and then just days later, she backed out of a pre-planned event.

December was not kind to her, but Jinger appears to be rebounding and soaking up the time with her husband and little girl.

The Christmas photo shared by Jinger Duggar on Instagram featured her and Felicity wearing matching plaid while Jeremy Vuolo was all dressed up in a suit jacket and jeans. There were two separate photos shared on social media, one by Jinger and one by Jeremy.

This year is the couple’s first Christmas on the west coast. It is also the first holiday without Grandma Mary Duggar, who passed away earlier this year. A lot has changed since Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo moved to California.

They are building a life for themselves away from the Duggar compound. Even though her life before moving might have cost her a partnership, they are working on building their brand.

Sharing how they spend their Christmas together is something followers anticipate.

Some wondered if Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo would make the trip back to Arkansas to be with the big family, but that was not the case. They have been working on establishing relationships where they are, and returning home was not in the cards.

As followers watch Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo spread their wings and adjust to life on the west coast, they will monitor all of the significant milestones.

Their family Christmas photo was adorable, all the way down to the mommy and me matching plaid with Felicity. In just a few days, the couple will ring in a new year in their new home, signaling another fresh start.