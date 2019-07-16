Jinger Duggar rumored to have hired a nanny for Felicity, but did she?

Jinger Duggar is living her best life in California right now. She has been adjusting to the changes on the West Coast and being far away from any family like a champ.

In just a few days, Jinger Duggar’s little girl Felicity will celebrate her first birthday. The mom and daughter spend a lot of time together. Jinger often shares photos of her little girl on Instagram, showing off their beautiful relationship wherever they go.

There has been some buzz about Jinger Duggar hiring a nanny for Felicity recently. Where it came from is unclear as there have been no signs that anyone but Jinger or Jeremy would be taking care of her. Not having family close isn’t a reason to assume that a nanny would be helping with the toddler.

A lot of changes have taken place since Jinger Duggar married Jeremy Vuolo. The couple moved directly to Laredo, Texas following the wedding. She learned to adjust without her family surrounding her. In fact, Jinger came out of her shell while being with Jeremy.

Traditionally, the Duggar family helps take care of the children and often the siblings babysit for each other on date nights. Without the help of her family close, Jinger Duggar may have to get creative with making plans, but that hasn’t stopped her before. In fact, she shared a photo of herself, Felicity, and Jeremy at a Dodgers game recently.

It doesn’t look like a nanny is going to be a part of Jinger Duggar’s plan for raising her daughter. She has been making things work for the last year and living in California doesn’t change anything. For now, Jinger appears to be enjoying the mother and daughter time she has with Felicity, even if she is seeing paparazzi at places like in the Trader Joe’s parking lot.