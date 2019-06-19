Home > People

Jimmy Martin death: Utah film critic dies, KSL-TV leads tributes

19th June 2019 7:20 PM ET
Jimmy Martin, a beloved film critic, and podcaster, has died. Pic credit: Jimmy Smith/Facebook.

Popular film critic Jimmy Martin passed away yesterday on June 18. KSL-5 TV and the Geek Show Podcast announced his death as many fans paid tribute.

Jimmy Martin, who was a member of the Utah Film Critics Association, started his career as a film critic in 2016 with SLUG Magazine. He was a film critic for KLS-TV, noted for his “fantastic personality and unparalleled celebrity interviews.”

Jimmy was also the co-host of the Geek Show Podcast.

Martin’s cause of death is unknown with KLS-TV noting his death was unexpected. Many tributes poured in recalling his infectious personality and love of filmmaking.

Before beginning his career, Jimmy earned a Bachelor of Arts degree for Film and Communication and a Masters in Film and Multimedia, according to his Utah Film Association bio.

Martin recently interviewed the cast of Shaft this month, causing shock for many fans concerning his death.

The Geek Show podcast released a statement on Facebook about Jimmy’s tragic death.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that our friend, comrade, and brother, Jimmy Martin, has passed away. We appreciate everyone’s support while we process this very difficult situation. We will be raising money to help the family with funeral expenses, if you would like to contribute, donations can be sent via PayPal to [email protected], and the full amount will be turned over to the family to help. Thanks again, and watch a movie you love today. Jimmy would dig that.”

Jimmy Martin interviewed several TV and movie stars during his career including Tom Hanks, Samuel L. Jackson, Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen and many more.

