Jill Duggar wears ripped jeans and no one bats an eye — Is she the new ‘rebel’ Duggar?

Jill Duggar has been sharing her life with followers on Instagram. From her parenting woes to promoting MLMs, she has been actively working on social media. While some viewers have talked about what Jill is doing or attempting to sell, her wardrobe has gone under the radar.

When Jinger Duggar branched out and wore pants, everyone was shocked. She made headlines for weeks and has continued to dominate them with her fashion choices. Now, the “rebel” Duggar may have a rival in her sister, Jill Duggar.

During her promotion of Amy Duggar King’s boutique online, Jill Duggar shared various photos of her in an outfit from 3130 clothing. She was wearing a shirt, a long sweater, and jeans. While the jeans were a shock, the fact that they were torn in the knee area was even more shocking. Has Jill Duggar decided to take advice from her sister and branch out on her wardrobe?

There has been speculation that Jill Duggar may want to get back on reality television with her family. She stopped filming when TLC decided to part ways with Derick Dillard after he went on a Twitter tirade against the network and another reality star, Jazz Jennings. Jill appeared on Jessa Duggar’s birth special, which aired earlier this year, and that gave way to the slim hope that Jill and her children would be shown once again.

While it is unclear whether or not Jill Duggar will return to Counting On, viewers are hoping to catch a glimpse of her at Grandma Mary Duggar’s wake and funeral. That will be shown this season on Counting On and the entire family attended.

Even without the television notoriety, Jill Duggar has still managed to keep her followers interested in her life. Now that she has branched out with her wardrobe and honesty, will she be able to build an empire as well?