Jill Duggar visits a hair salon for a series of first time events

Jill Duggar is sharing another big life event on Instagram. She enjoys sharing her life with her followers and makes sure to post about some of the fun things she is doing.

It has been a while since Counting On featured Jill Duggar. Her husband, Derick Dillard, was fired from the network. When he could no longer film, she ended her time there as well.

There has been some talk about a possible return for her, though TLC has not confirmed it.

The latest news from Jill Duggar is that she finally had her hair washed in a salon. It was her first everything in a salon from a cut to wash and dry. This event is big news because much of the self-grooming stuff is done at home to save money.

All of the Duggar sisters learned to cut the brothers’ hair, and Jessa was dubbed the one with the hairdresser talent.

Many of the Duggar women keep their long and cutting it is a big deal. Jill Duggar shared her hair journey to help provide some exposure for her hairstylist.

Followers exclaimed how awesome she looked and, of course, there were a few who couldn’t believe that Jill had never been to a salon before much less had her hair washed there.

Sharing the latest events in their lives has prompted Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard to connect more with their fans. Counting On helped them but being away from the show allowed them to build their blog and monetize the way they want to.

Derick is big about voicing his concerns and opinions, and by running their site, no one can take their freedom of speech.

Now that the hype over Jill Duggar’s trip to a hair salon is winding down, some followers are wondering what the next thrill will be. Derick Dillard alluded that it won’t be a baby anytime soon, though he didn’t expand on the why behind his statement.

As Jill gets more comfortable sharing personal things on social media, there is hope it will be discussed.