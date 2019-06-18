Jill Duggar shares photos of Grandma Mary Duggar’s memorial service

The Duggar family said their goodbyes to Grandma Mary Duggar yesterday after she tragically passed away on June 9.
It has been a trying week for the family while dealing with the matriarch being gone. At first, details surrounding Grandma Mary Duggar’s death weren’t clear and it was thought that she may have suffered a stroke.
However, her cause of death was later officially ruled an accidental drowning. It’s thought she slipped into her pool before her daughter Deanna found her and made a 911 call that later went public.
Today, Jill Duggar shared photos from the service for Grandma Mary Duggar on her Instagram. It looked like the entire family there to pay tribute, with Jill posting a message alongside the photos in celebration of her grandmother’s life.
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday was a very hard, yet beautiful day. The service was lovely and very honoring to my Grandma and the one she loved more than anyone or anything else, Jesus Christ! 🌸 So many family members and friends came together and organized, supported and remembered the amazing woman she was! 💐And thanks to all y’all for the kind words and prayers too! 🌺🌱 . . 🌦It started raining right before the graveside service and then there was a beautiful rainbow…”a sign of God’s faithfulness”, as Grandma would always say! 🌈 ☔️ (Thanks Laura and Lauren for some of these pics!) . . 💞We’ll see you in heaven, Grandma! I know you’re enjoying your time with Jesus before the rest of us arrive! 🌤
It has been reported that TLC was filming during the memorial service, but that the cameras were turned off when Josh Duggar spoke. The network cut ties with him following the cheating scandal in 2015.
Counting On is expected to return sometime this fall and will likely include some of the footage taken at Grandma Mary Duggar’s service.