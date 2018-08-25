Jill Duggar Instagram ad deleted: Former Counting On star hoping to become an influencer?

Jill Duggar has been exiled from Counting On but that doesn’t mean she isn’t interested in using her platform to make money.

After her husband, Derick Dillard was booted from having a relationship with TLC due to the nature of some of his tweets, Jill Duggar was caught in the middle. Ultimately, the family decided to move on with their lives.

Having a lot of followers on social media could allow for some lucrative business proposals. Being a social media influencer comes with perks, and earlier this week, Counting On fans thought Jill Duggar was headed that way.

There was a post on Instagram for the Fab Fit Fun box, something a lot of reality stars promote as well. Jill Duggar has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram and promoting products has the potential to make her a lot of money.

At some point, Jill Duggar removed the Fab Fit Fun ad post from her Instagram account. Critics were quick to jump on her for removing it, insinuating that the company may have cut ties with her.

The background behind why the ad was taken down isn’t clear, it could have been Jill who decided she wanted to take it down.

With Derick Dillard heading to law school and another baby rumored to be on the way, Jill Duggar has to find a way to bring money in and being an influencer may do just that.