Jill Duggar house tour: Former TLC star shows off new house, gets slammed in the process

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have been dominating headlines lately. From his declaration that she went to college to cruel comments made about their eldest son, things have been pretty chaotic over the last few days.

A while back, Jill and Derick announced that they had bought a house and would be moving. Yesterday, they shared a virtual tour of their home on their blog for fans to check out and see what the couple has been doing.

The majority of the comments were positive and uplifting, but there was some concern. Jill Duggar’s sons are sharing a small room. The beds were shown very close to one another and that got some attention. She was criticized for allowing them to be cramped in their sleeping quarters, though the boys didn’t appear to mind.

It seems that no matter what Jill Duggar does, it is never up to par. She has been slammed for blanket training, feeding her children different foods, and everything in between. Duggar has remained out of the spotlight for a while following her husband’s banishment from working with TLC.

While the home may not be everyone’s cup of tea, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard were excited to share their personal space. Most of the news about them comes from social media without them being on the show. There has been some talk about Jill returning to Counting On without Derick, but nothing has been confirmed.