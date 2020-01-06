Jill Duggar comments on Counting On family’s Instagram, causing confusion about where they stand

Jill Duggar is confusing fans after what has been an eventful couple of weeks. The former Counting On star has remained mostly quiet on social media, but she did add a comment on the most recent Instagram post from her family’s account.

There has been speculation that Jill is on the outs with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Derick Dillard has been spilling the tea regarding some family issues. Not only does Jill Duggar need permission to visit the family home if Jim Bob isn’t around, but he also alleges that the TLC network forced the abuse victims to film when they didn’t want to.

Seeing Jill’s comment on the Duggar family Instagram post was shocking to some followers. It was on the post of her brothers singing in church and was handclapping emojis with a heart. She loves her siblings, even if there are underlying issues with her parents.

Recently, Jill Duggar revealed that she and Derick Dillard opened up a post office box so that fans could send mail or anything else they desired. The couple has garnered support after revealing the reason behind their split from Counting On.

At this point, Jill Duggar has not come out and confirmed anything Derick Dillard has said except that they were not fired from Counting On but instead, they chose to walk away. Fans have speculated for a long time that things were contentious between her husband and her parents, but in recent weeks, the severity of it became clear with Derick’s comments.

Even though there may be issues, Jill Duggar is still making an effort with her siblings and showing them support. She has remained close with her cousin Amy Duggar King, even modeling for her clothing boutique. Jill is in a tough spot, but she is trying to make the best of it, even if it is only for show.