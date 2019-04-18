Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard announce they built a new home

Congratulations are in order for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard. They have been keeping a big secret for months and finally revealed it to the world this morning.

Not only are Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard moving, but they also had their new home built from the ground up. That’s right, they are moving into a home they had designed to their liking and needs.

All of this has taken several months to happen and now, the family has decided to fill their followers in on what’s been going on.

Where are Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard moving to?

The family will be relocating to Lowell, Arkansas. It is closer to the Duggar family than they are now, which could mean there will be more of Jill Duggar seen in the family posts and at gatherings now.

Derick Dillard has been busy with law school, spending a lot of time on homework and studying while Jill Duggar manages to raise the children and keep up with their home.

While the details about when all of this started have not been made public, their Dillard family blog has a bunch of photos of the process from when the land was sold all the way through what looks like the house being completed.

One noticeable date was from March 17 where Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard drew their hands and wrote forever under it with the date. It is likely going to be a part of their home, signaling that this is where they plan to spend the rest of their lives.

When will they move?

As of now, they have not provided fans with an official move date. From the photos shared by Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard, it looks like the house is either completed or really close to being done.

With so much happening in their lives, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard kept this house quiet for a long time. They have been sharing their journey with him being in school and her working on homeschooling the little boys.

Now, they are planning a move to their forever home and viewers are excited to see what the future holds for Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar.