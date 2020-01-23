Jessie J and Channing Tatum are back together after break-up

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Jessie J and Channing Tatum are back together after they broke up in December, according to a report by E! News.

“They took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other,” the source said.

The source added that Jessie has been staying at Channing’s house since they reunited and that they “seem very happy to be spending time together again.”

E! News also reported that another source shared they were seen shopping together last week in L.A. Although there was no PDA between them, they appeared to be happy together and in high spirits.

The sighting in L.A. was the first time that the British singer and Magic Mike actor were seen together in public since October 2019, PEOPLE noted.

Jessie J, 31, and Channing Tatum, 39, were first romantically linked in October 2018, months after Tatum and actress Jenna Dewan announced they were separating following nearly nine years of marriage.

Multiple media reports in December revealed that Jessie and Tatum had broken up after just over a year of dating. Sources claimed at the time that they parted amicably. They reportedly parted due to physical distance between them and “different priorities.”

According to a source that spoke with PEOPLE at the time, Channing wanted to be in L.A. while Jessie preferred to be in her native Britain.

News of their break up in December came after Jessie performed a romantic song at the Troubadour in Los Angeles in September (see video below).

Many fans believed that the song was inspired by Tatum who reportedly attended the show.

Here is part of the lyrics of the song, as per Billboard.com: